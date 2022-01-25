REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Thuli P responds to Big Brother Mzansi housemates comments about her

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thuli Phongolo

Johannesburg- Media personality and actress Thuli Phongolo has responded to the comments made about her on Big Brother Mzansi, by the new housemates.

Thuli took to social media to respond to what the housemates had said about her.

The Big Brother Mzansi housemates had a conversation about her and believe that she doesn’t contribute anything to the industry, basically saying she is boring and talentless.

“Not them phapheling me on the first day,” she wrote.

Thuli also shared that she is addicted to watching Big Brother.

“Guys, I’m obsessed with Big Brother every season it’s ME being invested! Take me to rehab!”

