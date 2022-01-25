Thuli P responds to Big Brother Mzansi housemates comments about her

Johannesburg- Media personality and actress Thuli Phongolo has responded to the comments made about her on Big Brother Mzansi, by the new housemates.

Thuli took to social media to respond to what the housemates had said about her.

The Big Brother Mzansi housemates had a conversation about her and believe that she doesn’t contribute anything to the industry, basically saying she is boring and talentless.

“Not them phapheling me on the first day,” she wrote.

Not them phapheling me on the first day… 🙄 #BBMzansi — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) January 24, 2022

Thuli also shared that she is addicted to watching Big Brother.

“Guys, I’m obsessed with Big Brother every season it’s ME being invested! Take me to rehab!”

Guys, I’m obsessed with Big Brother… every season it’s ME being invested! Take me to rehab! 😭 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) January 24, 2022

Also read: BBMzansi fans excited to learn that contestant Terry has an Only Fans account

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author