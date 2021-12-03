TikTok’s Madam Boss scoops an award at People’s choice

Johannesburg- Content creator, comedian and TikTok star, Tyra Chikocho, popularly known as Madam Boss has won African Social Star of 2021 at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The Zimbabwean star was voted for by people, followed by Azziad Nasenya from Kenya in second place and South Africa’s Witney Ramabulana placed in the third position.

Madam Boss came out victorious after being thrown in the big bag where people like Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe Dambuza and Boity were also nominated in the same category as her.

“Thank you MadamBoss fans for voting for me woooow I can’t believe this,” she wrote on Instagram.

