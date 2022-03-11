Travel agent Tazzmoosa denies scamming clients

Travel agency CEO Tasneem Moosa has come out of hiding to share her side of the story after trending on various media platforms this week.

Moosa, who runs Hello Darlings, is wanted by the police for allegedly scamming hundreds of people. It has been reported that criminal cases have been opened against the travel agent after she allegedly disappeared with the money that clients had paid to travel to various destinations.

Moosa had deactivated her social media accounts and is alleged to be in hiding.

Known as Tazzmoosa, Moosa she said in a statement, currently circulating on social media on Friday, that the company had always run at a loss and would be liquidated soon due to financial constraints.

She mentioned in the statement that she is taking legal action against the people who have shared and circulated the pictures of her children.

“I have not disappeared or run away with people’s monies. My life and those of my children have been threatened. We therefore went to a place of safety as any responsible parent would,” she said.

“The [issue of] pictures of my minor children being circulated is being addressed through a legal process. I have not stolen anybody’s money. I am not on the run with millions of rand, let alone thousands. My bank statements can verify this.”

She added that many social media influencers who had condemned her, including Siddiqa and Basheera, have in fact benefitted financially from many of her trips, noting that these influencers had been paid in free trips.

Social media influencer Basheera responded: “There are several layers to this story, and I think before accusing people.

“Tazz had become what I thought was a close friend over three to four years. Along with the financial loss, there is a huge emotional part that I am struggling to come to terms with.

“That someone could so convincingly dupe me and those close to me and feign concern for my child, myself and my wellbeing, yet all the while use me as a means to an end [from what it seems].”

Popular influencer Aisha Baker also released a statement.

