Tributes pour in for DJ Citi Lyts

Johannesburg- The brutal murder of DJ Citi Lyts was met with shock and horror.

Citi Lyts, whose real name is Sandile Mkhize, was the younger brother of the late ProKid.

South African celebrities took to Twitter to express their feelings after the sad news.

Cassper Nyovest said he couldn’t believe the ruthless act as he was just with him last week.

“I was just with Dude last week at Konka and he was showing love as always. Always repped the hood, always lived by da code. What a sad morning. Ruthless!!!, ” tweeted the rapper.

Sad day… Rest In Power DJ Citi Lyts 💔🕊 — SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) February 14, 2022

Twas a banger RIP to Citi Lyts https://t.co/CeWoapYJQq — Dave (@2bopdave) February 14, 2022

Rest in peace Dj Citi Lyts 💔 Thank you for hits like #Vura #Washa #Malambane and #Shishiliza 🙏 Our deepest condolences to the Mkhize family. pic.twitter.com/W6MiLj5uop — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) February 14, 2022

Citi Lyts . Horrible and horrific way to go out. Tragic the stuff we do to one another as humans 💔 — Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) February 14, 2022

🙏🏽🕊 Hamba kahle Khabazela… — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 14, 2022

Yho RIP Citi Lyts 🥺😭🙏🏾 — Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) February 14, 2022

RIP Citi Lyts, one of the realest brothers I ever met. This one hurts really deep. Till we meet again my G 🙏🏽💔 — #DonaldDreams (@DonaldInDenial) February 14, 2022

