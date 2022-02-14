REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Tributes pour in for DJ Citi Lyts

By Anelisa Sibanda
DJ Citi Lyt was killed brutally at his Soweto Joint by thugs

Johannesburg- The brutal murder of DJ Citi Lyts was met with shock and horror.

Citi Lyts, whose real name is Sandile Mkhize, was the younger brother of the late ProKid.

South African celebrities took to Twitter to express their feelings after the sad news.

Cassper Nyovest said he couldn’t believe the ruthless act as he was just with him last week.

“I was just with Dude last week at Konka and he was showing love as always. Always repped the hood, always lived by da code. What a sad morning. Ruthless!!!, ” tweeted the rapper.

