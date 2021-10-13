Tshiamo Molobi joins Scandal!

Johannesburg- Former Rhythm City actor Tshiamo Molobi is the latest actor to join e.TV’s Scandal!.

The news was shared by Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his social media.

“Former Rhythm City star and Rockville S5 new addition, Tshiamo Molobi, has joined the e.tv multi-award winning soapie. Molobi will Lebo, Tebello’s (Tibi) friend from Soweto.”

Tshiamo is a young popular talented actor in the South African entertainment industry.

He has gained recognition for playing the role of Lefa in Rhythm City and also got a role in Rockville season 5 as well as The Queen.

The 18-year-old is not a newbie in the entertainment industry as he has made a couple of appearances in movies in 2014.

