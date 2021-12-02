Tweeps have their say on say Jub Jub’s interview on Podcast and Chill

Johannesburg- The much-anticipated interview of Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has sent South Africa into a meltdown.

In the interview with MacG that aired on Channel O, Wednesday night, Jub-Jub said that, after he came back from jail, all he wanted was his son.

“Kelly release a book on the day of my trial. I then, realised that I had been with someone who was digging a hole for me. If Kelly were to go through a hard time, I would not have done that, because she is the mother of my child,” he said.

Jub Jub tried to reach out to Kelly Khumalo so he can see his son but she refused, this is heartbreaking 💔 #PodcastAndChill #macg pic.twitter.com/UT5RPn1sOT — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) December 1, 2021

He further said, his relationship with actress Amanda Du-Pont ended because of Kelly.

“I thought I would smash Kelly and pass, but the person I was with knew a lot of journalists, then the following day a picture of myself with Kelly was in a newspaper when I got home, Amanda had seen the paper and she moved out,” he said.

He added that comparing Kelly and Amanda, clearly showed that he was bewitched and her mom confirmed it.

Twitter went abuzz defending Kelly as the abuse allegations from Jub Jub to Kelly resurfaced, others saying the interview was one-sided.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the interview from Twitter below:

Basically Jub Jub and Smashed Amanda du Point,

I see Jub Jub dragging almost every celeb 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤧#macg pic.twitter.com/iXHroloF0g — chaungeni🇿🇦 (@chaungeni1) December 1, 2021

Apparently Jub Jub broke up with Amanda du Pont because of Kelly Khumalo 😳#macg pic.twitter.com/vy3w7CGihe — m a s h e s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) December 1, 2021

Jub Jub claiming Kelly Khumalo used muti to lure him from Amanda DuPont proves the desirability chat that was had yesterday and he weaponised that. People are easily believing it because, at the time, Kelly was dark and Amanda is very light and western. He knows that. — Ms Party (@Olwee) December 2, 2021

The same men who BELIEVE in the court system so much when we get raped are not telling Jub Jub to go fight Kelly in court for his son. Instead Kelly is 'keeping' his son away from him. Lol. — South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) December 2, 2021

Jub Jub accusing Kelly Khumalo of witchcraft is nothing new or shocking. History will tell you that black men have accused black women of witchcraft often when their bad decision making lead to bad consequences. This has also been a cause for violence against BW for centuries. pic.twitter.com/RH3DJesNGA — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) December 2, 2021

AKA accused Bonang of witchcraft and now Jub Jub is accusing Kelly Khumalo. South African men always wanna blame women for their shitty behavior bc they are never raised to take accountability. — South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) December 2, 2021

Who will blame Kelly for denying jub jub access yomntana akahlanyi uKelly this guy put her through misery . pic.twitter.com/VDiMxohAMP — Tebogo Makunyane (@MakunyaneTebogo) December 2, 2021

The same Jub Jub who beat up Kelly when she was pregnant, loves his son. — South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) December 2, 2021

I honestly don't want to hear anything from Jub Jub. Don't know why he is even being given a platform. — Trevor (@Tokyo_Trev) December 2, 2021

Honestly Jub Jub is just here to blame people, that’s all I’ve picked up 😑

#PodcastAndChill — SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) December 1, 2021

Also, I’m getting this Jub Jub interview from clips. But I don’t seem to see anything about his abuse of Kelly. Did MacG touch on that? Did Jub Jub talk about abusing Kelly and if he’s made any effort to make amends for that? But also, I guess he’s a man in South Africa. 🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/SZbpBf7zc8 — Ms Party (@Olwee) December 2, 2021

