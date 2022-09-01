Uber Eats delivery service put on hold in parts of Soweto

Uber South Africa announced on Thursday that Uber Eats deliveries will not be available in some parts of Soweto due to safety concerns raised by the delivery crew.

“Based on these insights, we therefore had to make a tough decision to put a pause on these areas for delivery services,” said Uber South Africa in a statement.

“As a company that prioritises the safety of users on the platform, we have engaged rigorously with delivery people through roundtables and surveys to better understand the realities they face on the ground when it comes to safety.”

It said however that the service is not cancelled completely, noting that merchants in these areas continue to operate on the Uber Eats App, adding that consumers can still place orders via the app, which will be limited to pick-up.

