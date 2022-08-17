US jazz giant Gregory Porter bringing solo concert tour to Mzansi

Jazz great Gregory Porter is bringing his first solo concert tour, An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter, to South Africa in January 2023, Showtime Management said on Wednesday.

In association with Cape Talk, Porter will kick off his tour at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens in Cape Town on January 21. The concert will start at 7pm.

Next in line will be three concerts in Johannesburg in association with 702 at Montecasino’s Teatro on January 26, 27 and 28. The concerts will begin at 8pm.

The two-time Grammy-award winner and seven-time nominee from New York is also an actor and recording artist. He previously performed in South Africa at the Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

“Whether he’s recording, streaming or live on stage, Gregory Porter is big in stature and voice but far bigger in the hearts of his South African fans,” said Showtime Management’s Tony Feldman.

“We are looking forward to hosting this music giant when he returns next year.”

Known for his warm baritone vocals, Porter has earned comparisons to his idols Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder.

Signed to the prestigious Blue Note, he gained popularity for his third album Liquid Spirit, which hit number two on the jazz charts and won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album. It remains one of most streamed jazz albums of all time with over 20-million streams.

In 2019, the musician launched and hosted his own podcast, The Hang, which has amassed two successful seasons to date and played host to a range of celebrity guests.

Early in 2021, Porter released The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter, a six-episode cooking series in which he shares recipes inspired by his community, culinary experiences on tour, and his own family cooking traditions.

