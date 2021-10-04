Uthando nesthembu’s MaCele gives a heartfelt message to MaShelembe from Mnakwethu

Johannesburg- Makhosazana Shelembe ‘MaShelembe’ appeared on Mzansi Magic’s Mnakwethu a few weeks ago and many fans were left heartbroken by the episode.

This came after his husband asked to take a second wife when he had already paid lobola for her without Macelembe’s knowledge.

Fans orgainsed a provincial baby shower for her where Musa Mseleku’s first wife, MaCele shared a heartfelt message to the heartbroken Mashelembe.

“God allowed her to go through so much pain so that she may receive good things in the future,” MaCele said.

We would not be here if the husband said he wanted a second wife because he is not satisfied with her.”

MaCele went on to say the pain is now over as it has brought people to go as far as organising a baby shower for her.

Mnakwethu’s host, businessman, and polygamist Musa Mseleku was also part of the provincial baby shower organised by social media users.

