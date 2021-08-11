Veteran actress Tamara Jozi has passed away

Johannesburg – The entertainment industry in South Africa has been hit by another dark cloud, with the news of the passing of veteran actress Tamara Jozi breaking on Wednesday.

Family members confirmed the news of her passing.

The actress has featured in various SA productions and adverts.

Jozi captured many South African hearts when she appeared in the Wimpy advert, where she keeps asking, “Thabo, when are you getting married?”

Although the details surrounding her death unclear at this stage, Sunday world has learned that she died after a short illness.

Jozi has also featured in Soul City, Secrets and Lies, Rhythm City and the SABC1 drama series Society and After 9.

