Vuma FM’s Jacinta Ngobese throws UKZN graduate a party

Vuma FM radio personality Jacinta Ngobese organised a graduation party for the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate who trended on social media recently after sharing his heart-warming story.

Dumisani Ngobese could not hold his tears back as he walked across the stage to be conferred with a Bachelor of Arts degree at a ceremony held at the university’s Westville campus on Friday last week.

The 23-year-old shared that he was overcome with emotion when he was on stage because he was reflecting on his “long and difficult” journey.

Dumisani was raised by his maternal grandmother in Bhukhanana, a rural area outside Empangeni. His grandmother was a street vendor and a breadwinner for more than 10 children her household.

Jacinta organised a graduation party for Ngobese at the Hilton Hotel in Umhlanga, where she made sure the graduate’s grandmother and the rest of the family were present.

Self-made Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli was touched by Ngobese’s story after it went viral on social media.

He helped the graduate get a permanent job at a company that will also pay for his studies, as he has enrolled for an honours degree.

