News

Vusi Kunene joins Gomora

By Nokuthula Zwane

Renowned veteran actor Vusi Kunene to make an appearance on Mzansi Magic’s newest telenovela, Gomora.

The show is expected to be back on screen from Monday following an abrupt halt in production due to the COVID-19 national lockdown.

Kunene joins the cast to portray confident, successful, well read and rich Rodney “Uncle Rod” Sibeko.

Kunene is popularly known for his role in Generations The Legacy as Jack Mabaso and starred in Isibaya as Bhekifa Ntshangase Ngubane.

According to Mzansi Magic public relations officer Lucky Manuela, Kunene joined the show for a “short term”.

Rodney, long time best friend of Mbongeni’s, runs a tech company that owes most of its success to Mbongeni’s money and connections. From the moment he met Thathi, Rodney never made his desire for her a secret.

A favourite with Thathi’s children, he’s the uncle who can do no wrong, the uncle who showed up for some school activities when their father couldn’t be bothered. The man is cunning, cutthroat and the epitome of self-entitlement.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi beds a politician

SABC1’s Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi has found love in the arms of Elundini local municipality DA councilor Kekeletso Mahlelebe. Majozi is famous for the comical...
Read more
News

JJ Tabane earns a PhD in Media Studies

Author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's Your View, Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane today took to Twitter to announce that he has earned a doctorate in Media...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.