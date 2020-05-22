Vusi Kunene joins Gomora

Renowned veteran actor Vusi Kunene to make an appearance on Mzansi Magic’s newest telenovela, Gomora.

The show is expected to be back on screen from Monday following an abrupt halt in production due to the COVID-19 national lockdown.

Kunene joins the cast to portray confident, successful, well read and rich Rodney “Uncle Rod” Sibeko.

Kunene is popularly known for his role in Generations The Legacy as Jack Mabaso and starred in Isibaya as Bhekifa Ntshangase Ngubane.

According to Mzansi Magic public relations officer Lucky Manuela, Kunene joined the show for a “short term”.

Rodney, long time best friend of Mbongeni’s, runs a tech company that owes most of its success to Mbongeni’s money and connections. From the moment he met Thathi, Rodney never made his desire for her a secret.

A favourite with Thathi’s children, he’s the uncle who can do no wrong, the uncle who showed up for some school activities when their father couldn’t be bothered. The man is cunning, cutthroat and the epitome of self-entitlement.

Nokuthula Zwane