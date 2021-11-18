VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Vusi Nova changes his stage name

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Afro-Pop singer Vusi Nova has again changed his stage name.

This comes after he decided to venture into the Amapiano genre. Nova is best known for his ‘Thandiwe’ song and many others.

His song titled ‘Shuku shuku’ is set to drop this Friday. The star took to his social media and shared the news.

“Meet Snova! “Shuku shuku By: Snova dropping this Friday. Don’t say I didn’t tell you,” he wrote.

When he first released music he was known as Vusi Nongxa which he then later on changed.

 

Take a look at how fans reacted to his name change on social media below: 

 

