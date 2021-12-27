WATCH: Footballer Thamsanqa Gabuza leaves social media in stitches

Johannesburg- Former Orlando Pirates and now SuperSport United football club player, Thamsanqa Gabuza has left the fans of the club and all South African football supporters in stitches with his funny videos.

This comes after the club’s social media account posted a funny video of Gabuza asking the referee Victor Gomez when the game will start.

Gabuza was heard in the video saying, “let’s start the game and finish the game, it’s December.”

Enjoy the festive break, Matsatsantsa 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/vCcbVuu4nm — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) December 26, 2021

Watch a series of hilarious videos of the football star posted by tweeps below:

Gabuza is the reason why our Eric Mathoho is not performing#GabuzaTheLegend #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3alUTgf1Oq — 🇿🇦 Phumajongosi Sibisi (@Phumajongosi) December 27, 2021

Gabuza is a living Legend…more crazier than I initially thought 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PZRXC9P23X — William Mosima (@W_mosima) December 27, 2021

Life will be so boring without Gabuza 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Tzkg5Nq1sT — Shaun Makola (@IamShaunMakola) December 27, 2021

"When Keeper's got the ball, you must look Gabuza"

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HeMT0Fr5cv — Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) December 26, 2021

Gabuza The Legend 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gDXUCjOXwz — 🇿🇦 Phumajongosi Sibisi (@Phumajongosi) December 26, 2021

Gabuza the legend 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yTxYulFmFe — Soet Konyana (@TebohoGottEm) December 27, 2021

I personally would like to make good friends with Thamsanqa Gabuza 🤣.. love him — Beware of the Native (@BuntuSixaba) December 27, 2021

Now it makes sense why Pirates kept Gabuza for so long, what a fun character. Definitely good for the moral — Gcwalumuzi (@opportunity_TWS) December 27, 2021

Gabuza just made my day and completed it as well pic.twitter.com/QbhpBNTopl — Malibongwe Gamede (@ntulize_bus) December 26, 2021

