News

Watch Live: Memorial service of RHOJ star Naledi Willers

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Naledi Willers

Johannesburg- The memorial service of the late Real Housewives of Joburg star Naledi is currently underway at the Houghton Hotel.

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season one reality star Naledi Willers passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Naledi was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019, and she shared the news on her social media.

Due to Covid protocols, attendance is only open to family & friends.

Steaming links are available below.

