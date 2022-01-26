Watch: Mbuso Mandela says he abused his partner

Johannesburg – Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mbuso Mandela has caused a stir after he took to social media and posted a video where he admitted to being an abuser.

In the video, which Mbuso has since taken down, he can be heard saying “I am a woman abuser”.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Mbuso Mandela admits to abusing and strangling his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/MteJucd3lT — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) January 25, 2022

In the video Mbuso who appeared to show no remorse said that he strangled his girlfriend on the window.

In a strange turn of events, a woman believed to be dating Mbuso took to social media, posting her own video and claimed that Mbuso did not abuse her.

The woman claims Mbuso Mandela lied about his video confession.

She said, “I dont know why…well I do get why he posted that. In our angry little fight, I called his bluff and told him that he would never try and ruin his reputation. I was wrong, I admit that completely”.

Watch her video below:

Mbuso Mandela’s partner is denying the claims Mandela made about abusing and strangling her. More on https://t.co/LrV7bp99Oq pic.twitter.com/ePjaHtharm — Citi Life (@Citi_Life_) January 26, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbuso Mandela (@bonafideclicks)

