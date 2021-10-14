REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Watch: Videos of Phori and Thuli surface, making fans believe they are an item

By Coceka Magubeni
Thuli Phongolo.

Johannesburg- Tweeps are busy digging into Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa’s files to prove what they believe to be true, that the pair are actually dating.

This comes after Thuli set the record straight, saying she and the well-known producer and DJ are not dating and she is single.

A video has surfaced of Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch on an Instagram live with Maphorisa, where Lorch asked him where Thuli was, which raised more suspicion to tweeps because Maphorisa did the same thing to Lorch when his relationship with actress Natasha Thahane was still hidden.

 

 

Take a look at some tweeps bringing all the evidence to convince themselves that the relationship exists:

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

