Which song will be the song of the year? Cast your vote

Johannesburg- We have jammed to many songs this year, but not all of them will be crowned song of the year.

One has to be and the rest have to go.

Here’s the top 5 according to Sunday World, which one is yours?

Zakes Bantwini’s Osama is surely a hit, although no one really knows the exact lyrics we can’t disagree that it’s a good song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini)

2. Adiwele- Young Stunna’s Adiwele got everyone dancing, the young ones to the youth dance to the song, is it the beat or the lyrics?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa)

3. Ghanama- Makhadzi’s Ghanama had people throwing themselves on the floor, especially those ones who are not lucky when it comes to relationships.

4. Asibe happy- Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku- This is one of the favourites as well, those in relationships totally relate to the song.

5 Umuzi eSandton- Big Zulu,Lwah Ndlunkulu- Do you think it stands a chance to be a song of the year?

Which song would you pick as the song of the year? One of the below or Umuzi eSandton? — Sunday World (@SundayWorldZA) December 31, 2021

