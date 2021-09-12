Who’s your favourite amapiano female vocalist?

Johannesburg- Amapiano is a trending and exciting music genre that has taken over the music industry and social media.

Amapiano or rather the Yano’s is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music, which is characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines.

Sunday World conducted a poll on social media to find out who is the nation’s favourite female amapiano vocalist.

It was a battle between ShaSha, Boohle, Lady Du and Kamo Mphela, it was indeed a close one between lady Du and Sha Sha.

Sha Sha

2.Boohle

3. Lady Du

4. Kamo Mphela

Here are the results of the poll from Twitter:

Who do you think is the best female #Amapiano vocalist in SA? — Sunday World (@SundayWorldZA) September 9, 2021

