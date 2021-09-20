Winners of the annual 5th Royalty Soapie Awards

Johannesburg- The buzz and excitement were tangible as the red carpet of the much-anticipated fifth instalment of the Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA) exuded a feeling of pride and elegance as local talent from the small screen filled up the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo.
The prestigious gala event was hosted by talented actress Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa and popular comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red carpet duties.
Proudly supported by SABC1, Tammy Tailer Nails South Africa, MGG Productions and venue partner the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo the awards celebrate the hard work, and dedication actors and technical and creative directors invest daily to produce above par work that all South Africans enjoy watching on the small screen.
The Royalty Soapie Awards are celebrating its fifth anniversary – a testament that at its nucleus, storytelling and advancing the plight of actors and actresses in South Africa makes up the core fundamentals of their standing.
Founder and CEO of RSA, Winnie Ntshaba, “My heartiest salutation to all the winners tonight, these awards recognize and celebrate the diligence and devotion to your craft. Notwithstanding the difficult period we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still managed to attain a lot. It is through film and television that life becomes, and for that, we thank our cast and crew who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their crafts for the viewers.”
“This five-year milestone has been a fantastic journey of seeing a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I saw a need to create a platform to celebrate the hard work of individuals and productions behind the daily tv drama industry and the success it enjoys in the television industry currently. Make the most of your Royalty Soapie Award and wear your title with respect! Congratulations once again,” she adds.
The star-studded awards ceremony was attended by Mzansi’s A-listers and top fashionistas including :Thembi Seete; Linda Mtoba; Thuli Phongola; Phuthi Kgomo; Khaya Dladla; Tumi Morake; Sophie Ndaba; etc .
Lucky public voters were treated to a full VIP red carpet experience at the ceremony when they got a chance to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment industry.
The 5th Royalty Soapie Award winners are:
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION
Binnerlanders
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM
DiepCity
OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM
The Queen
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
uBettina Wethu
OUTSTANDING CASTING
DiepCity
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING
Getroud met Rugby
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
Imbewu
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Gomora Season 2
OUTSTANDING WARDROBE
The Estate
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM
The Estate
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas
in Binnelanders
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elizabeth Serunye as Principal
in Skeem Saam
OUTSTANDING ONSCREEN COUPLE
Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as
Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini
in Gomora Season 2
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala
in DiepCity
OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER
Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali
in Generations: The Legacy
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga
in The Estate
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa
in Scandal
OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN
Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso
in Generations: The Legacy
OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN
Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata
in The Queen
OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA
DiepCity
VIEWER’S CHOICE: MOST POPULAR SHOW
Skeem Saam
VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTOR
Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube
DiepCity
VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS
Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya
DiepCity
SOCIAL COHESION RECOGNITION AWARD
Suidooster
BACKGROUND ACTOR
Themba Sibanyoni as Sanger
Diepcity
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS RECIPIENT
Dr Lillian Dube
