Young founder of designer footwear Vaya is the talk of Mzansi

Johannesburg- Real name Themba Makamo from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni has taken the country by storm through footwear Vaya.

He started the brand back in 2019 to celebrate ambitious people, to remind them to keep working on their goals.

Speaking to Sunday World Makamo says Vaya Footwear is set to disrupt the R50 billion worth South African footwear industry.

“The sneaker footwear was officially debuted in the local market in February this year, despite the devastating effects of Covid-19 which kicked in five months into the business, we managed to manufacture and distribute over 500 pairs of sneakers,” he said.

He continues: “In the aid to fight economic ills, the business has expanded its workforce after starting off with two permanent employees we now have added six more part time employees”.

The founder says he realized that whenever people embark on any journey in life, whether a job interview a performance date or event, Makamo said: “The shoes we wear influence how confident we are going to feel, the idea is for a person to be inspired and have that ‘Go For It’ mindset when they wear Vaya footwear. Through Vaya footwear we aim to launch various initiatives, such as workshops, skills development and mentorship programs and also create job opportunities that will assist people achieve their goals,” he said.

Recently Vaya has shared their work with top mzansi personalities such as Boity Thulo, DJ Sbu, Thabo Rakhale, Big Zulu, Thuli Phongolo to name a few.

Theo Nyhaba