Youngsta dedicates mural T-shirt to late rapper Riky Rick

Cape Town-based rapper Youngsta Cpt, real name Riyadh Roberts, has not only dedicated a song to the late rapper Riky Rick, but has also designed a T-shirt with Riky’s face emblazoned on it.

Youngsta has revealed that he will sell the mural T-shirts under his Y?Gen Apparel label during the weekend’s highly anticipated Cotton Fest in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The rapper paid tribute to Riky Rick during the fasting month of Ramadan with a song he titled Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh.

