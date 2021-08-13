REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and hubby expecting a baby

By Ashley Lechman
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA ? APRIL 25: Zandie Khumalo during the South African Music Awards (SAMA25) Nominees Announcement at the Alberton Civic Centre on April 25, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the country?s finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the country?s industry?s highest honour. The 25th edition, themed 25 to Life, will be held in Sun City. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Johannesburg – Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her music executive husband, Mhlo Gumede are expecting a baby.

Zandile revealed the news on social media.

She will apparently name her child Zanala after her upcoming EP.

Skeptical fans did not buy her tale with some accusing her of pulling a publicity stunt.

The singer recently shared on Instagram that she is pregnant with a faceless picture of a baby bump, claiming she was already eight months pregnant.

“A journey that is exciting and very scary at the same time but worth it, I wanna thank God for lesibusiso esisendleleni … I’m 8 months in today and I can’t believe it’s almost time. We can’t wait to meet you Zenala ka mama,” she wrote and later deleted the post.

Check out the deleted post below: 

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede's deleted post from Instagram.
