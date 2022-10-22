Meet your ‘Forever Maybe’ couples

A new marriage intervention reality show Forever Maybe on Mzansi Magic is about couples trying to work on their marital woes.

Four couples have moved into a house to either try and find a healthier path in their union or call it quits forever.

Felicia, 35, and Thabang Mpopetsi, 42, have been together for 18 years but have been married for 13 years. They are a midlife urban couple that lead a Pretoria, Kasi lifestyle. They reside in a home they share in Soshanguve and money at times can be an issue for them.

From the outside looking in, they represent the happy couple, but the truth is their marriage is barely hanging on a thread. They smile and keep up appearances.

Queen, 37, and hubby Tshepo Ramabele, 42, have been together for 20 years and have been together for 16 years. They live in Lawley, south of Jozi. But Tshepo was unemployed for four years and has found a job as a cleaner.

Thirty-year-old Joy and Thabo, who is a year younger, have been together for eight years but have been engaged for three years. They are a young couple that lead a modest lifestyle. They share a flat in Windsor West. Joy works as an Estate Agent and Thabo works as a Tele-Sales agent.

Anelisa, 37 and Skhumbuzo Mngomezulu, who is 43, have been together for 16 years, married for eight years, and divorced for two years.

Skhumbuzo and Anelisa are a working-class couple living in Pretoria West. Money at times is an issue for them. Skhumbuzo is an Asceptic Technician and Anelisa is currently unemployed but is running a Mobile Kitchen. They went through a divorce but decided to attempt to reconcile.

