Vaginal rejuvenation should not be a taboo topic

Vaginal rejuvenation has been a taboo topic over many generations, leading in women taking mythical tips on as truths and often harming the health of their vaginas.

But vaginal rejuvenation, which is the modification of the vagina both on the inside and outside, is helpful to many women who seek to be “normal” and have better sexual relationships.

Novikova Practice founder and gynecologist, Dr Natalia Novikova, explained vaginal tightening as a range of non-surgical and surgical interventions that tighten the vaginal canal.

She said women often feel the need for the procedure after natural birth, because the baby can stretch the vaginal canal and hormonal changes can also cause the relaxation of vaginal tissue.

She said a common myth is that vaginal looseness only happens after natural childbirth, emphasising that women may experience it without ever being pregnant or having natural birth. She said it can be due to a loss of collagen with aging.

Novikova said her practice uses non-surgical procedures which include Radiofrequency Ultrafemme, Laser Femilift and HIFEM Emsella. Surgical procedures are used in “severe cases of vaginal looseness”.

“Non-surgical vaginal tightening is performed with energy-based evinces such as laser or radiofrequency which increase temperature in vaginal skin leading to the production of new collagen fibres, contraction of old collagen fibres, thickening of vaginal skin, improvement in sensation and enhancement in sexual pleasure.

“These procedures also treat mild urinary incontinence, vaginal dryness and recurrent infections. Non-invasive vaginal tightening is a quick procedure with several sessions required for a full effect,” said Novikova.

Although natural birth was one of the main reasons to consider vaginal rejuvenation, she said Kegel pelvic floor exercises may be considered, with the guidance of a pelvic floor physiotherapist, before making a call to the doctor.

“We know that it is difficult to adhere to pelvic floor exercises, so we have an alternative. There is high intensity electromagnetic technology [Emsella chair] that is an alternative to pelvic floor exercises. The treatment is 28 minutes long and a patient experiences an equivalent of 11 600 pelvic floor muscle contractions in that time.

“I often recommend a combination treatment of Emsella chair, which will tighten the muscles and UltraFemme Radiofrequency which will tighten the skin with no down time,” she said.

She said in rare cases vaginal tightening cannot be done due to some women having contraindications to the procedures.

She advised against the traditional method of steaming, highlighting that it was dangerous and should not be attempted.

“It is important to remember that ‘it takes two to tango’. Partners size, age and health issue play a role in sexual performance and are important to take into consideration when addressing the issue,” she said.

