How Craig Nobela bagged role as mischievous Brutus’ son on ‘The Queen’

Craig Ayanda Nobela had his sights fixed in a career in finance but when an opportunity arose in the arts, he grabbed it with both hands and took on the role of Nkosiyabo on The Queen. He is the newest troublesome son of Brutus Khoza.

Nkosiyabo has been a naughty, arrogant, and disrespectful child who has always found himself in trouble. He has always managed to trick his parents and get away with everything.

“I am nothing like my character, but I have learnt the type of person Nkosi is and have tried my best to portray the character. As to whether he will learn his lesson since he is arrested this week, people should tune in to find out what happens,” he said, adding that he has always looked up to American actor Andrew Garfield.

The 21-year-old from Isiphingo in KwaZulu-Natal told Sunday World that he had always wanted to pursue a career as a chartered accountant.

“When I finished school, I was no longer interested in the career, so I took a break. In 2019, I took on a training course in performing arts for a period of eight months.”

While busy with his course, Nobela had to stop reasons he did not disclose. He shared that he was not really interested in pursuing a career in the arts, noting that it is something that just grew on him.

Rubbing shoulders with veteran actors on the telenovela has also helped him perfect his craft.

“Working with Themba Ndaba [Brutus] has been blissful. I am now used to his jokes and [I] understand and relate to the type of person he is because we all have that one person who is funny in our families,” he said, adding that he sees a future for himself in the industry after The Queen.

