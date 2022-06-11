A-listers should remember that ‘local is always lekker’

South African celebrities and personalities never cease to amaze. They flocked to the South African launch of international beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin last Thursday as if they were rushing to the bar for the last drink.

The brand is owned by singer Rihanna, which is its pulling power. Never mind that Rihanna, who just gave birth to her first child was not in attendance, the mere fact this is her brand saw all of Mzansi’s A-listers attending the launch.

Imagine if this was Zodwa Wabantu launching such products, would the event be so well attended? I doubt it, local is not always lekker to these celebrities.

We trust Lekau Sehoana of Drip will continue to challenge these international brands that are hypnotising our people. He has already expanded his business to include fragrances, socks and bags, hope beauty products are the next step. Deal?

Enough about patriotism and buying South African brands, let yours in gossip turn her attention to the event.

Makeup artist Hector Espinal hosted the official launch party for celebrities, influencers, retail partners and media dubbed “Fenty Club”, at the Monarch Restaurant in Sandton.

Those attending the overly hyped-up event discovered the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products offering.

More than 300 people attended the event. Celebrities came out in numbers to support Rihanna’s brand.

Shwa highly doubts that any of them have ever met her in person. Not that Shwa is being spiteful but South African celebrities and influencers, just a quick question, would you have come out in numbers if it was Mercy Phakela launching a skin and beauty range?

I don’t think so, hey. Many of you like preaching that we should support locals but the way ya’ll were excited, you’d swear Rihanna was going to be at the actual event. Ang’funi ukungasho ya’ll were acting like two-year-olds excited for

candy.

Shwa is pleading with all of you celebrities, influencers and wannabes in the entertainment space, please go out for your locals as much as you do for international stars.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author