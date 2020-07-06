Shwashwi

Acting like a royal ass

By Nokuthula Zwane

When you have to come out and defend yourself against claims of being “pompous” then you are indeed pompous.

Prince Kaybee is that guy.

Mind your business and keep working that six pack.

Twitter has shown you flames for meddling.

