Actress Zola Nombona grateful for love

Johannesburg- Generations The Legacy Zola Nombona has shared her gratitude for the love she receives from her partner.
Nombona who has a child with actor and director, Thomas Gumede, said she prayed for a warm home with a loving family.
The couple is not shy to shower each other with long captions on the social media streets and their fellow industry mates?
They love it.
Wedding bells must start ringing, Shwa enjoys your content Miss Nombona.
Having my son and the LOML come say good night and shower me with kisses because they still had a cartoon date really reminded me how I’m living the prayers I prayed. I prayed for a warm home with a loving family and God pulled through for me. I’m grateful 🥲
— Zola Nombona (@zolanombona) October 26, 2021
