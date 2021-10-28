VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Actress Zola Nombona grateful for love

By Coceka Magubeni
Zola Nombona//Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg- Generations The Legacy Zola Nombona has shared her gratitude for the love she receives from her partner.

Nombona who has a child with actor and director, Thomas Gumede, said she prayed for a warm home with a loving family.

The couple is not shy to shower each other with long captions on the social media streets and their fellow industry mates?

They love it.

Wedding bells must start ringing, Shwa enjoys your content Miss Nombona.

 

 

