Johannesburg- Can Babes Wodumo seek psychological help this year?

While at it, can someone take away her smartphone until she gets her senses back?

We are tired of her dirty domestic laundry.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author