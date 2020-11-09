Boys and girls come out to play for glitzy Durban gig

The City of Durban recently kicked off its Rediscover Durban Summer 2020 campaign in

Joburg and invited a few journos, including Shwashwi, and a slew of unruly and thirsty

bloggers to its celebrations. Shwashwi needs to start a School of Decency and Decorum for bloggers because they are a nuisance.

Back to decent stuff. The fun-filled campaign was headlined by Mohale’s hubby, Somizi, who is like the Holy Spirit, he is everywhere. We really need to create new celebs. Some call it a Somizi fatigue. But I must admit, Mohale is hot.

The three-day affair kicked off at Lush Lounge in Ruimsig. It didn’t stop there, heading to Fourways Mall, Vuyo’s Restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, and was wrapped up at Taroko Farm (Modderfontein Reserve) Norfolk Lane.

Nomcebo of the Jerusalema fame was the headline entertainer. She gave us a swoon-worthy performance. The lady is a good entertainer, I swear. She kept the dance floor on fire the whole time. What would a Durban affair be without the king of Durban mjavo? His majesty DJ Tira and his entourage also blessed us with their presence. But I must say, I miss the old humble Tira. Also present was your village celebrity afro-pop star, Zahara, looking like a village teacher dressed up for month-end going to town.

