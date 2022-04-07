Bridgerton: worst dressed

I know we Africans have our own interpretation when it comes to fashion and themes. Custom and themed parties are tricky and not easy to pull off.

Some celebs looked like they were supporting Nomzamo Mbatha on her premiere night of Coming to America while others brought back sad memories of Somhale’s wedding day. I’m not forgetting those who looked like they were extras in Wakanda.

But without a doubt the worst dressed was actress Rami Chuene, who looked like one of the contestants on Our Perfect Wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene)

If that dress was rocked by gospel singer Winnie Mashaba I would forgive her because that is her everyday look. While her plus-one Themba Manganyi looked like a cute Zara mannequin, there is a difference between a Joyous Celebration show and a ball.

