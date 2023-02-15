Nominees for the sixth Royalty Soapie Awards

The much-anticipated Royalty Soapie Awards were announced on Wednesday on SABC1, comprising of actors, creatives and behind-the-scenes technical teams who bring magic to the small screens daily.
This year’s prestigious awards are special as they mark a momentous sixth-year milestone celebration.
Actress Winnie Ntshaba, who is the founder and CEO of the awards said: “We are proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the country. The Royalty Soapie Awards aims to make the cast and crew feel that their work is noticed and it is valued. It shows approval and gratitude for each person’s good job, and it makes people aware that good work will be rewarded.”
Public voting lines open today 15 February 2023 and close at 12 pm on 8 March 2023.
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION
Diepcity S2
Skeem Saam
The Black Door
The Estate
The River
uBettina Wethu Season 2
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING DIRECTION
Diepcity S2
Gomora
House of Zwide
The Estate
The River
uBettina Wethu Season 2
OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM
Diepcity S2
Gomora
House of Zwide
The Black Door
The River
uBettina Wethu Season 2
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
7de Laan
House of Zwide
Scandal
The Black Door
The Estate
The River
OUTSTANDING CASTING
Binnelanders
Diepcity S2
Gomora
The Black Door
The Estate
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
Durban Gen
Gomora
Imbewu
The Black Door
The Estate
The River
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING
Durban Gen
Gomora
House of Zwide
Imbewu
The Estate
The River
CREATIVE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Binnelanders
Gomora
House of Zwide
Imbewu
The Estate
The River
OUTSTANDING WARDROBE
7de Laan
Gomora
House of Zwide
Imbewu
The Estate
The River
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM
Diepcity S2
Gomora
House of Zwide
The Black Door
The Estate
Uzalo
SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sicelo Kenneth Buthelezi as Teddy – Gomora
Masilo Magoro as Charles – Skeem Saam
Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo – The Estate
Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane – The Estate
Lunga Mofokeng as Andile Dikana – The River
Lawrence Maleka as Zolani Dlamini – The River
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies – 7de Laan
Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa – Gomora
Moliehi Didie Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau – The Estate
Lunathi Mampofu as Emma – The River
Tinah Mnumzana as Flora – The River
Tango Ncetezo as Paulina – The River
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER
David Viviers as Liam Vorster – Binnelanders
Phenius Bullets as Osama – Diepcity S2
Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo – Skeem Saam
Sibonginkosi Tenza as Nandi Mkhize – The Black Door
Kwanda Manyathi as Velaphi – The Black Door
Vuyo Biyela as Mlilo Hlophe – The River
OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER
El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson – 7de Laan
Roxanne Bornman as Vicky de Beer – Binnelanders
Lukhona Mpopoma as Lindo – Durban Gen
Karabo Magongwa as Kelts – House of Zwide
Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane as Tebello – Scandal
Ontiretse Radipabe as Martha – The Black Door
OUTSTANDING COUPLE
Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson – 7de Laan
Melinda Viljoen & Hykie Berg as Tracy Smith & Dr. Conrad Bester – Binnelanders
Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola – Generations: The Legacy
Jailoshini Naidoo & Muzi Mthabela as Nirupa & Menzi – Imbewu
Sibonginkosi Tenza & Zamani Mbatha as Nandi Mkhize & Khaya – The Black Door
Sindi Dlathu & Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe Dlamini & Zweli Dikana
LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN
Charlie Bouguenon as Jacques Neethling – Binnelanders
Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza – Diepcity S2
Nyaniso Dzedze as Dr Dhlomo – Durban Gen
Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu
Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa – Skeem Saam
Siyabonga Radebe as Vika – Uzalo
OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN
Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman – 7de Laan
Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi – Skeem Saam
Linda Sebezo as Rebecca Rebs Mabuza – The Black Door
Nokuthula Mavuso as Angelina – The River
Ferry Jele as Veronica – The River
Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji – Uzalo
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR
Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide – House of Zwide
Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Mogangwa – Skeem Saam
Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa – Skeem Saam
Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela – The Estate
Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga – The Estate
Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra – The River
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS
Dawn Thandeka King as Thandiwe – Diepcity S2
Katlego Danke as Thathi – Gomora
Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane – The Estate
Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela – The Estate
Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana – The River
Tsholofelo Matshaba as Kedibone – The River
OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA
Binnelanders
Diepcity S2
House of Zwide
Scandal
Skeem Saam
The Black Door
