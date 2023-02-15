Nominees for the sixth Royalty Soapie Awards

- Advertisement -

The much-anticipated Royalty Soapie Awards were announced on Wednesday on SABC1, comprising of actors, creatives and behind-the-scenes technical teams who bring magic to the small screens daily.

This year’s prestigious awards are special as they mark a momentous sixth-year milestone celebration.

Actress Winnie Ntshaba, who is the founder and CEO of the awards said: “We are proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the country. The Royalty Soapie Awards aims to make the cast and crew feel that their work is noticed and it is valued. It shows approval and gratitude for each person’s good job, and it makes people aware that good work will be rewarded.”

Public voting lines open today 15 February 2023 and close at 12 pm on 8 March 2023.

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION

Diepcity S2

Skeem Saam

The Black Door

The Estate

The River

uBettina Wethu Season 2

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING DIRECTION

Diepcity S2

Gomora

House of Zwide

The Estate

The River

uBettina Wethu Season 2

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM

Diepcity S2

Gomora

House of Zwide

The Black Door

The River

uBettina Wethu Season 2

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

7de Laan

House of Zwide

Scandal

The Black Door

The Estate

The River

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Binnelanders

Diepcity S2

Gomora

The Black Door

The Estate

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Durban Gen

Gomora

Imbewu

The Black Door

The Estate

The River

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING

Durban Gen

Gomora

House of Zwide

Imbewu

The Estate

The River

CREATIVE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Binnelanders

Gomora

House of Zwide

Imbewu

The Estate

The River

OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

7de Laan

Gomora

House of Zwide

Imbewu

The Estate

The River

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

Diepcity S2

Gomora

House of Zwide

The Black Door

The Estate

Uzalo

SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sicelo Kenneth Buthelezi as Teddy – Gomora

Masilo Magoro as Charles – Skeem Saam

Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo – The Estate

Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane – The Estate

Lunga Mofokeng as Andile Dikana – The River

Lawrence Maleka as Zolani Dlamini – The River

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies – 7de Laan

Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa – Gomora

Moliehi Didie Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau – The Estate

Lunathi Mampofu as Emma – The River

Tinah Mnumzana as Flora – The River

Tango Ncetezo as Paulina – The River

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

David Viviers as Liam Vorster – Binnelanders

Phenius Bullets as Osama – Diepcity S2

Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo – Skeem Saam

Sibonginkosi Tenza as Nandi Mkhize – The Black Door

Kwanda Manyathi as Velaphi – The Black Door

Vuyo Biyela as Mlilo Hlophe – The River

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER

El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson – 7de Laan

Roxanne Bornman as Vicky de Beer – Binnelanders

Lukhona Mpopoma as Lindo – Durban Gen

Karabo Magongwa as Kelts – House of Zwide

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane as Tebello – Scandal

Ontiretse Radipabe as Martha – The Black Door

OUTSTANDING COUPLE

Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson – 7de Laan

Melinda Viljoen & Hykie Berg as Tracy Smith & Dr. Conrad Bester – Binnelanders

Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola – Generations: The Legacy

Jailoshini Naidoo & Muzi Mthabela as Nirupa & Menzi – Imbewu

Sibonginkosi Tenza & Zamani Mbatha as Nandi Mkhize & Khaya – The Black Door

Sindi Dlathu & Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe Dlamini & Zweli Dikana

LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

Charlie Bouguenon as Jacques Neethling – Binnelanders

Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza – Diepcity S2

Nyaniso Dzedze as Dr Dhlomo – Durban Gen

Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu

Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa – Skeem Saam

Siyabonga Radebe as Vika – Uzalo

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman – 7de Laan

Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi – Skeem Saam

Linda Sebezo as Rebecca Rebs Mabuza – The Black Door

Nokuthula Mavuso as Angelina – The River

Ferry Jele as Veronica – The River

Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji – Uzalo

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide – House of Zwide

Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Mogangwa – Skeem Saam

Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa – Skeem Saam

Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela – The Estate

Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga – The Estate

Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra – The River

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Dawn Thandeka King as Thandiwe – Diepcity S2

Katlego Danke as Thathi – Gomora

Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane – The Estate

Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela – The Estate

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana – The River

Tsholofelo Matshaba as Kedibone – The River

OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA

Binnelanders

Diepcity S2

House of Zwide

Scandal

Skeem Saam

The Black Door

