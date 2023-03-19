Gospel singer Paul K kicked to the kerb for cheating

Award-winning gospel star Paul Kganyago has been dumped by his wife who accuses him of having an adulterous relationship with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Lindiwe Ndala.

The Seteng Sediba hit maker, popularly known as Paul K, has also allegedly kicked his wife, Victoria Kganyago, out of their marital home to pursue a romantic relationship with

Ndala, the mother of his first-born child.

