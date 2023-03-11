‘House of Zwide’s” Olwethu Mackay grateful to work with icons

House Of Zwide’s Olwethu Mackay, who is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, says working with legends has been surreal for him.

Speaking to Sunday World the 19-year-old, who is currently in his first year at AFDA studying towards a BA in Motion Picture, said getting his break-out role was big a deal for him.

“The people I am working with currently are legends that I grew up watching, so for me, it has been a very enlightening experience. I have learnt a lot in the past year and they’ve given me enough guidance and wisdom,” said Mackay.

The Johannesburg-born young actor plays the role of Senzo Zwide – a suburban snob who gets away with practically anything. He is currently struggling with his parent’s separation and is adjusting to having a new sister.

In his matric year 2022, he did a general audition with Bomb Productions which was not for any specific role. A few weeks later he bagged the role of Senzo.

“My older sister is the one that inspired me to act, she was doing house plays so was part of the cast and I was just helping backstage. Seeing her on stage was just cool and I eventually took a step to audition,” said Mackay.

Mackay said him and Senzo are polar opposites, but he does desire to live the lavish life which he has always aspired to have.

“Senzo is struggling a lot with his mental issues, especially with what’s going on with his parents. I think it is a very important narrative that we need to talk to about with young boys. Mental health awareness amongst young boys needs to be looked at very closely.”

The aspiring thespian said his character is still going to go through growth and strides that in the end will help him become a better person.

“This is a story that people resonate with since many kids are tackling similar issues where their parents are going through a divorce. Seeing the representation with Senzo is going to help them get some sort of comfort, but there is still more mischief and mayhem.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author