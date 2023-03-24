Moshe Ndiki’s dream to become a father finally comes true

Media personality and actor Moshe Ndiki is expecting twins. Ndiki shared the exciting news that his surrogate was pregnant on Friday.

Ndiki ha previously spoken publicly about his desire to have a child via surrogacy. Last year it was revealed that a couple agreed to help him with his request without any commercial benefit because of his friendship with the woman.

He also said the woman had undergone psychological assessment to confirm her suitability and competency to assist him as a surrogate carrier.

He confirmed that she was declared fit, suitable and competent to carry the child.

He added that the woman has a clear understanding of her role as a surrogate mother and there were no concerns regarding bonding with the baby.

Ndiki further said the woman wished for the child or the children to be handed directly to him after birth.

On Friday he said he was happy that he could finally share the news with the rest of the world and had been praying so much for this miracle and gift to himself.

“I have no words over God’s mercy and love for me. For the past two years, I’ve tried to live and build a life where me and my child could be good, comfortable, safe, loved and God said “because uphapha “ bamba twins,” he wrote.

The Gomora actor further shared and thanked his surrogate, her husband, and her family for going through the journey, which he acknowledged is not for the fainthearted.

“Me and my surrogate have been calling each other ‘mzali we twins’ it’s always surreal but we prayed over that term cause pregnancy is tricky, it’s sensitive and scary, she’s my real-life hero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author