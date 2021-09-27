REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Did Rami Chuene tie the knot this weekend?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Rami Chuene Instagram

Johannesburg- Rami Chuene seems to have tied the knot this past long weekend.

Rami took to social media and shared a snap of herself in a sizzling wedding gown carrying a red bouquet of roses.

“I also attended a wedding this past long weekend,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene)

Messages from her fans and colleagues have been pouring in and probably why we believe she did indeed tie the knot over the long weekend.

According to tweets from people on social media, it is believed that she tied the knot in an intimate wedding celebration.

Rami did tease on her Twitter account about going to a wedding over the long weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene)

We were warned about such things happening over the long weekend of people saying they are going home, but only to find they are going to get married.

We never expected this from Rami, we don’t even know she was in a relationship, but we’re happy she found love again.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.