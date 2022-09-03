DJ Wonder should spread his wings

Shuuuuu, what a hectic week in KwaZulu-Natal for yours in everything culture and fun. Pity I missed the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini – well, I’ll make it to the main event, where I’ll rub shoulders with the president and people like that.

While Prince Simakade was still daydreaming, imagining himself as king of the Zulu nation, I hit the Durban streets on Friday night to check out the new 705 Shisanyama and Bar in New Germany on the east side of Durban.

The place is situated in an area where you can tell the people on this side of Durban are monied.

I was excited to finally meet and dance to the deep house mix, dished out by Durban’s No 1 deep house exponent, DJ Wonder.

I’ve known him through the posters of people headlining big events around KZN, or when I’m listening to Ukhozi FM’s The Chillaz show, which airs on Saturdays.

The guy is on the level of the likes of Glen Lewis, Vinni Da Vinci and Chymamusique, to mention a few.

It’s high time you pack your bags and head to Johannesburg or Pretoria, which are the deep house hubs and leave behind Durban, which is the capital city of gqom music.

What I liked a lot about the place was the incredible diversity among the patrons.

It was nice to mingle with people of different races – talk about the rainbow nation.

The Unplugged Band Group brought the roof down as they kept us on the dance floor with

their soulful offerings.

I suggest DJ Sheffy must apply for one of the Durban-based radio stations to host one of the Sunday shows.

The guy is a beast when it comes to R&B and soul music.

