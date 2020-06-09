Shwashwi

Eat your hearts out, she’s taken

By Nokuthula Zwane

Amanda du Pont is married. Alilili!

It is a bitter sweet moment because she revealed that she is married in a tribute after her grandmother passed away this week.

Shwa thinks she just wanted to let all her admirers know she is off the radar.

