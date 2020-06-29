Shwashwi

Amapiano Queen Sha Sha bags first international award

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Zimbabwean vocalist Sha Sha has bagged her first international accolade, as the Viewers Choice Best New International Act, at the prestigious 2020 BET awards.

The Blossoming star came out tops competing against Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Hatik and Sracy from France.

This award was decided by fans and the ceremony was held virtually due to the global pandemic.

Sha Sha, whose real name is Charmaine Mapimbiro, took to social media to express shock and excitement.

“What just happened!!! A BET THANK YOU! MY PEOPLE BACK AT HOME ALL ALL OVER THE WORLD MAN,” she tweeted.

Sha Sha is popularly known for her collaborations with South Africa producers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small and featured on hit singles such as Akulaleki and Tender Love.

She is not the only Africa artist to come out victorious at the BET International awards.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy scooped the award for Best International Act category which was highly contested with South Africa star Sho Majozi

