Dawn of a new era: Babes and Mampintsha defied all odds

Johannesburg- Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha surprised all when they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in April.

The couple has been through stormy waters in the past with claims of abuse from both parties.

But their love prevailed, and they had a baby shortly after tying the knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandla Maphumulo (@mampintsha_shimora)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author