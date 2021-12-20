REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Dawn of a new era: Babes and Mampintsha defied all odds

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Babes wodumo and Mampintsha

Johannesburg- Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha surprised all when they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in April.

The couple has been through stormy waters in the past with claims of abuse from both parties.

But their love prevailed, and they had a baby shortly after tying the knot.

 

