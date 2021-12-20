Dawn of a new era: Babes and Mampintsha defied all odds

Johannesburg- Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha surprised all when they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in April.
The couple has been through stormy waters in the past with claims of abuse from both parties.
But their love prevailed, and they had a baby shortly after tying the knot.
