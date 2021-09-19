Sneak-peak: Musa and Liesl share beautiful pictures from ‘white wedding’

Johannesburg – TV Star and medical doctor, Musa Mthombeni, took to his Instagram on Sunday to wish his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni a happy one month anniversary.

The pair tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in August this year, after Musa went on bended his knee and asked for a hand of marriage from the former Miss South Africa in June.

Their traditional wedding followed by their stunning white wedding last month,18 September 2021.

The two lovebirds engaged on 27th June in what was referred as a magical proposal.

At the time of proposal, Liesl said that Musa took her away to Durban for vacation and proposed on a mountain top, in which she did not saw it coming at the time.

Musa shared a stunning picture of him with his fiancé in their wedding outfit, which he wrote a caption saying, ““Oh my gosh, when is the white wedding happening, Uhmmmm, about a month ago??!”

“My perfect anniversary, 18/8/2021,” he said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni)

Laurie, who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2015 previously dated the veteran Hip Hop star ProVerb.

She also took to her Instagram to share their unforgettable memory, and wished her husband a happy one month anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)

Musa and Liesl have been dating for a while and they have been living a happily life following their marriage.

Musa’s friends flooded his Instagram account with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Amongst notable figures included of Dr Sivuyile Madikana, Minnie Dlamini, Zizo Tshwete, Nolwazi Ngubeni and Luthando ‘Loot Love’ Shosha.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba