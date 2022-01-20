REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Fikile calls himself “Mr Fix” but sends a machine to Germany for repairs?

By Sunday World
Fikile Mbalula
Johannesburg- Can Fikile Mbalula also tell Shwa why he calls himself “Mr Fix” but sends a licence card making machine to Germany for repairs?

Is it an April’s Fools joke minister, because wow?

 

