Fikile calls himself “Mr Fix” but sends a machine to Germany for repairs?

Johannesburg- Can Fikile Mbalula also tell Shwa why he calls himself “Mr Fix” but sends a licence card making machine to Germany for repairs?
Is it an April’s Fools joke minister, because wow?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here