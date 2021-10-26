VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Has Isencane Lengane’s Thando finally come to her senses?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Isencane Lengane's Thando Dlamuka.

Johannesburg – After Saturday’s episode, Shwa certainly believes Isencane Lengane’s Thando Dlamuka, has come to her senses.

Thando has seen Siyacela Dlamuka for who he really is, not only is he a bully and liar but he’s also a cheat.

Thando finally saw the girl Siyacela has been gallivanting with, in Durban, and also wants to make her his second wife.

The young bride had a heart-to-heart with her mother and she revealed that she was tired of Siyacela and does not love him anymore.

