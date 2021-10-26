Has Isencane Lengane’s Thando finally come to her senses?

Johannesburg – After Saturday’s episode, Shwa certainly believes Isencane Lengane’s Thando Dlamuka, has come to her senses.

Thando has seen Siyacela Dlamuka for who he really is, not only is he a bully and liar but he’s also a cheat.

Thando finally saw the girl Siyacela has been gallivanting with, in Durban, and also wants to make her his second wife.

The young bride had a heart-to-heart with her mother and she revealed that she was tired of Siyacela and does not love him anymore.

God is good, all the time, God is good.😭😭 #IsencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/1IraeBSLKn — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 23, 2021

#isencaneLengane By the end of this Season Moja Love must compensate us for anger management classes, le sthupethu… uSiyacela has that effect on us pic.twitter.com/C1BoPYlrwQ — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 23, 2021

Let's relax Thando will leave Siyacela when she is ready,You are also in the unhappy Relationship but you are still in that Relationship, Is just that we are not seing you on TV. #isencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/wVaWmxzMEw — David MachetheZA 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@davidmachetheZa) October 23, 2021

#isencaneLengane I honestly like how The Dlamuka family is on Thando's side instead of Siyacela pic.twitter.com/o3MFnWNYNa — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 23, 2021

"I'm just going to wait to finish high school then I'm going to leave. Once I leave, I won't go back." – Thando I've never been happier😭😭😭❤️ #IsencaneLengane pic.twitter.com/ZIHIAXIsr7 — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 23, 2021

