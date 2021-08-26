REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

How’s Somizi’s friendship with Gogo Dineo doing?

By Ashley Lechman
Gogo Dineo and Somizi. Image: Instagram.
Johannesburg – This week Shwa was left with lots of bills to pay and got me reflecting on the time South Africa’s celebs forgot to pay their debts.

Check out some of the times that came to mind below: 

Speaking of Somizi Mhlongo, Shwa wonders what happened to his friendship with Gogo Dineo.

After their Mozambique trip, the two do not seem to be buddies again.

I guess Shwa will need another sangoma to find out.

