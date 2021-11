Johannesburg – Is Masechaba Something still the spokesperson for the Minister of sports, arts, and culture Nathi Mthethwa?

Shwa can’t keep up with her surname changes – from Lekalake to Ndlovu and Khumalo.

Or is it?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi