Kelly out of touch when it comes to Meyiwa’s fame

Kelly Khumalo has a great voice, and nobody can take that away from her, but to claim Senzo Meyiwa was a nobody before being associated with her brand was reckless – we are talking about the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain here.

The man died just a day after winning 4-1 against Ajax Cape Town in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals. This is what made Khumalo the talk of town from October 26, 2014, to date – not silly claims that people hate that she is not the one who died on that day.

But who knew she could sing, before she stole yet another woman’s man?

Serial man snatcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

It is unclear when this adulterous affair began, but in 2013 Meyiwa was the talk of town as he was applauded for saving penalties against TP Mazembe in the Champions League. It sure must have taken a lot of guts to even say that.

Kelly might be onto something here because clearly nobody even knew Jub Jub before being associated with the “brand” Kelly Khumalo. Try naming five of his songs before he made a comeback from jail.

I bet nobody even knew that she was discovered at the Gospel Star search, I mean, who cares that much?

But since she has made such a silly statement, I just realised that I never knew the Kaizer Chiefs Celebrity Ladies team until I realised Kelly was part of it.

I am also just wondering who has read and understood her autobiography, The Kelly Story. Aren’t we waiting for her to release another one? Konje, she won the Best Female of the Year award at the South African Music Awards 2013. Was this as she met Meyiwa?

OK, let’s not get too serious but this game is fun, and she started it – yes, I’m pointing fingers. Ladies, did you know Brazilian hair, or was she the first to introduce it in SA? What I sure didn’t know was that she can speak from a blank mind, worse, in the presence of her lawyer. Let’s wait to hear what she must tell advocate Teffo one day in court.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author