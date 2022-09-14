Kini Shandu is a master at celebrating women

It was a lit night when former Gagasi FM radio presenter, SABC 1 Daily Thetha reality TV show host and now businessman Kini Shandu hosted his annual Sebenza Women’s Awards at Octavia Hotel in Inanda, Durban, on a chilly Friday night.

We must give Kini his flowers, the guy was man enough to come up with a concept to celebrate women doing wonders in KwaZulu-Natal.

I’m challenging you, “Ntshebe eNice”, go big with this one, not everyone has an event celebrating women in the manner you do. Not much entertainment comes from the so-called big artist of this country these days. You kept it short and sweet, without losing the real concept of it. I like it, Ntshebe.

The reason I’m saying the event is growing by leaps and bounds is because this year, we saw former eThekini mayor Zandile Gumede, minister of cooporative governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule in one space.

Those are big names in KZN, and to have them in one room means they recognise the importance of celebrating women doing the most in their fields.

I was excited when Mbokazi-Nkambule was honoured. Indeed, she has done so much for entertainment.

Well, coming to the awards, I would like to plead with the nominees not to look down on their work. Being nominated means you contributed to the uplifting of your community, and not winning does not mean your work has gone unnoticed. We realise the influence and power you have in our communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kini Shandu (@kinishandu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kini Shandu (@kinishandu)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author