‘Letter to my unborn baby’

So Pearl Modiadie’s ex-fiance, Nkululeko Buthelezi, is about to become a dad with his influencer wife Nonkululeko Mthimkhulu.
Shwa found it adorable that the happy couple wrote an intimate letter to their unborn child.
Author
So Pearl Modiadie’s ex-fiance, Nkululeko Buthelezi, is about to become a dad with his influencer wife Nonkululeko Mthimkhulu.
Shwa found it adorable that the happy couple wrote an intimate letter to their unborn child.
Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!