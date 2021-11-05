Look: Celebs who celebrated Diwali

Johannesburg – Hindus celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, in South Africa and across the world on Thursday evening.

Some celebs took to social media to show off how they and their families celebrated the special occasion.

Take a look at some of the posts Shwa spotted on social media below:

Famed businesswoman and Real Houswives of Durban star, Sorisha Naidoo dazzled:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo)

Social media star and influencer Prev Reddy dug in to some tasty treats:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prev Reddy (@prevreddy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑼𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂 𝑵𝒂𝒊𝒅𝒖 (@30_something_mama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheena D | Beauty & Lifestyle (@mssheenad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerusha Kylie Govender (@kerushakylie)

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi